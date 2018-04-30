Nintendo shared its most recent earnings release Friday. And with it came projected release dates for a number of popular upcoming Nintendo Switch games.

In its report, Nintendo announced that a new Super Smash Bros. game is definitely on the way and is set to arrive sometime in 2018.

The new Super Smash game is listed as “Super Smash Bros. (temp), which means “it will be a new entry in the series instead of a remaster of ‘Super Smash Bros. 4,’” according to Mashable.

Nintendo previously teased the return of “Super Smash Bros.” back in March with a short video trailer that said the game would arrive in 2018. No other details were announced at the time.

Nintendo’s report also listed a new untitled Pokemon RPG game to launch in 2018 or later. That could mean the game is released in 2019.

Two other games listed on the report include “Metroid Prime 4” and “Bayonetta 3,” which have TBA release dates.

The teased release dates come on the heels of a separate announcement from Nintendo that it will publish a new action RPG game called Dragalia Lost this summer, according to The Verge.

The game will launch in Japan, Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau in the summer, with separate release dates in North America and Europe afterward.

Back in March, the Nintendo Switch became the best-selling console in U.S. history in a year’s time, according to the Deseret News. The NPD Group, an American market research company, reported Nintendo sold more consoles in 12 months than any other video game system did in the history of gaming.