SALT LAKE CITY — The city’s transportation division is seeking feedback on a proposed project to create a paved trail through Bonneville Golf Course that would link Wasatch Drive with Foothill Drive or Sunnyside Avenue, depending on the alignment.

The Emigration Creek Trail Connector would offer, as recommended in the East Bench Master Plan, “additional options for mobility within (and through) the community” and “a more efficient … connection to the University of Utah and Research Park,” two of the largest destinations for bicycle commuting in Salt Lake City.

The division is gathering feedback in the form of a survey at slcgov.com/transportation/emigrationcreektrailconnector.

According to the city, the trail would be located and designed so that there would be minimal, if any, interaction between trail users, golfers and golf balls. In addition, the city has been awarded federal transportation funding that would cover more than 93 percent of the costs to design and build the trail. Ongoing maintenance, like sweeping, snow removal, and repair, would be the city's responsibility.