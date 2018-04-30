SPANISH FORK — Investigators are looking at whether drugs played a role in the case of a man accused of hitting a police officer with his car before being shot by other officers.

On April 9, police from several Utah County jurisdictions who had been looking for Wade Leon Willis, 38, of Springville, spotted him in a parked car in Spanish Fork and tried to box him in, according the Utah County Sheriff's Office. The vehicle had already fled from officers earlier in the day in both Lehi and American Fork.

"It was parked against a curb near a residence known well by law enforcement for previous incidents of various controlled substance-related crimes," according to a search warrant unsealed Monday in 4th District Court.

When Willis saw the officers closing in, he put his car in reverse, but a deputy used his car to stop him, the warrant states. As that happened, two other officers got out of their patrol cars to approach Willis.

"Based on dash camera footage … the suspect did not surrender or cease to evade officers and, instead, the vehicle made an erratic move to avoid being pinned or stopped by the Utah County Sheriff's Office patrol vehicle. While doing so, the vehicle struck one of the Utah County sheriff's deputies in the right leg and the suspect vehicle's tire drove over the foot of that deputy. Wade continued to attempt to evade police, even after striking and injuring a law enforcement officer with the vehicle," the warrant states.

The sheriff's office previously said the impact knocked the deputy onto the car's hood and cracked the windshield.

"Another deputy, with grave concern for the imminent safety of himself, officers, and the general public, then fired one round from his department-issued shotgun into the vehicle, striking Wade Willis in the shoulder and face," according to the warrant.

Willis drove for another 100 to 200 yards before stopping and surrendering. While he was being arrested and treated for his injuries, officers noticed drugs and drug paraphernalia in the vehicle and the pavement where Willis was taken out of the car.

"These items included syringes, balloon twists, tourniquets, and baggies consistent with the use of heroin and/or methamphetamine. There was a small, clear bag with a brown-colored substance and a small, clear bag with a white, crystal-like substance which were on the asphalt where Wade laid. Furthermore, while providing medical aid to Wade, officers observed Wade had a tourniquet-type device tied to his arm, indicative of Wade having recently used or preparing to use an injected-form of illicit or illegal substance," the warrant says.

A return to the search warrant indicates that investigators found a used syringe in the driver’s side door, and a "Camelbak pouch on front passenger seat containing two bags of white crystal like substance," as well as three more used syringes.

Willis was treated for his injuries and eventually released from the hospital. He was briefly booked into the Utah County Jail but then transferred to the Salt Lake County Jail to avoid a conflict of interest.

Willis has an extensive criminal history over the past 20 years with multiple arrests and convictions for drug, theft, burglary and weapons-related charges, according to court records.

He was previously convicted in federal court on firearms violations and is currently on a federal hold at the jail.