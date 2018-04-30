GREEN RIVER, Emery County — The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources will host a free women's trap shooting clinic on Saturday, May 19. The clinic will include introductory hands-on tutorials on shotguns, as well as time at the shooting range.

The classroom portion of the clinic will be held from 10 a.m. to noon at the Green River City Hall, 460 E. Main. After lunch, participants can put their skills to the test at the Green River Shooting Sports Park east of town. Guns and ammunition will be provided, but if participants have a shotgun and ammunition, they are encouraged to bring it.

Participation is limited to the first 20 women ages 12 or older who register online at eventbrite.com/e/womens-trap-shooting-clinic-green-river-registration-44996293124.

Participants must provide their registration tickets at the door. For more information, call Maldonado at 435-820-8147.