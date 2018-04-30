SANDY — Police are asking for the public's help in finding a man who they say exposed himself to a young boy in a restroom at South Town Mall.

About 7 p.m. Saturday, a 9-year-old boy was in the restroom when a man approached the boy, exposed himself and told the child to "come closer," according to Sandy police.

The boy ran out of the restroom and told his mother what had happened. The mother took a picture of the man after her son pointed him out, said Sandy Police Sgt. Jason Nielsen.

"When she tried to take additional pictures, the male knocked her phone out of her hands and then pushed her down to the ground," he said.

The man then ran out of the mall and approached a person in a car and asked for a ride to a nearby TRAX station, Nielsen said. That driver declined, but later watched the man get into a late model black Ford Mustang.

The man is described as being between 5 feet 7 inches and 5 feet 10 inches tall with with dark hair. He is believed to be in his early to mid 20s.

Anyone with information is asked to call Sandy police at 801-568-7200 or the anonymous tip line 801-568-INFO.