A major concern affecting people throughout the nation today is the issue of gun control. The response made by many has been walkouts. Their purpose is to demand stricter gun laws in hopes of putting an end to the mass shootings, specifically in schools.

These walkouts have not lead to results. If these students are not safe in their own schools, they are not safe outside where they publicly announce to gather. Students should not need to leave their classes to promote a change they want. Students should not live with a fear that their school could be next. We deserve to stay in school and be educated, and we deserve to feel safe.

The walkouts have certainly drawn more attention to the topic of gun control, but changes are yet to be made. Students everywhere, including my own high school, Bountiful High, have participated in these walkouts. They leave class to gather in or out of the school for a shared purpose. Some carry posters and others carry a hope for change.

What we should be carrying with our textbooks is a confidence that we are truly safe. Walkouts are not enough. We need better mental health care available. We need protection in schools. We need stricter gun control. We need education. We need safety. We need to make a change, and we need it now.

Samara Nelson

Bountiful