Over the past 20 years, electronic use has significantly increased, posing several issues in schools and among teens across the country. The main problem I would like to bring to light is the social effect it has.

Today's teens endulge in far less face-to-face conversations then ever before. Instead of meeting up and going to get ice cream (or any other acitivity), kids are content with staying at home on the couch and texting each other.

Just last month, my sister admitted that she doesn't want to hang out or speak to anyone she hasn't met before because she is afraid of real conversations with new people. Kids are having less meaningful social interactions. Phones should be banned during school and only allowed during lunch and after school hours. Doing this will increase social interaction between students.

Etienne Newton

Bountiful