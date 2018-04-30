Three cheers for Classical 89. I read that BYU is keeping Classical 89 radio on the air. I am not an alum, nor are my children, but this is great. It was a good choice to buy another station for BYU radio programs. Classical 89 is not only for "older audiences," as anyone who loves well-written music can become a listener if they try it.

My only request from the "new" station is that they play even more recent classical music from living, struggling composers. This will give them a chance for their names to be listed in the 22nd century as "classical composers."

If they do, Classical 89 will be remembered then as well. Three more cheers for BYU's judgment.

Gordon Young

Salt Lake City