Actress Charlize Theron told NPR in a recent interview that she wants to have an open conversation about the perils of motherhood.

Theron will soon star in the new movie “Tully,” which tells the story of a middle-aged woman named Marlo (Theron) who becomes pregnant with her third child. To help raise the child, Marlo’s older brother hires a nanny named Tully (Mackenzie Davis).

"This really beautiful, unique, relationship happens between her and this night nanny," Theron told NPR. "And I guess it speaks metaphorically to that wish that I think we all had at some point — whether our kids were just born or going through their tantrums ages … just to have somebody around who just gets it. And Tully gets it.”

Theron said she connected with the script because it highlighted many of the issues she went through as a mother.

Theron has two adopted children, adopted in 2012 and 2015.

“I remember so vividly a parent really shaming me for raising my kids — who are both adopted — on formula. … This script to me felt like such an honest conversation,” she said. “A lot of times it's the non-parents who are so ready to give you advice. … The world tells us that once you have a baby you just kind of naturally go into this state of knowing what to do. When you say anything honest about how messy it is, it tends to come with a lot of shame — and there shouldn't be any shame attached to it. The more we kind of talk about it and share those experiences with each other, the less we feel alone.”

Theron opened up about her struggles with postpartum depression, the #MeToo movement and her weight gain struggles in the interview.

Read the conversation at NPR.

Theron previously talked about her children in an interview on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.”

She said she faced a lot of struggles as a single mom raising two kids, according to US magazine.

“I’m a single mom, and I have an incredible village that helps me raise these two beautiful kids,” she said. “In the morning I have them alone and they kind of work against each other sometimes. One kind of decides to freak out and then both decide to freak out. I don’t know why they do that. You think they’d stand there and be considerate like, ‘Well, that one is freaking out right now, I’m not gonna freak out. I’m going to be nice and I’m just going to chill out and have my mom deal with that.’ But they don’t do that.”