SALT LAKE CITY — Gov. Gary Herbert has appointed former Orem Mayor James T. Evans as a new member of the Utah State Transportation Commission. He replaces J. Kent Millington, whose term on the commission has expired.

The governor's action now awaits State senate confirmation.

The commission is an independent advisory body that prioritizes statewide transportation projects and decides how funds allocated for transportation by the Legislature are spent. As a member of the commission, Evans will specifically represent the interests of Daggett, Duchesne, Juab, Uintah, Utah and Wasatch counties.

In addition to Evans' service as Orem mayor, he served as a member of the Orem City Council, on the Alpine School District Board of Education and State Board of Regents. He currently serves as chairman of the board of trustees for the Utah System of Technical Colleges. Professionally, he is chief operating officer for Xactware Solutions Inc. He previously was a regional director for the Utah Department of Workforce Services.