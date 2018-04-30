Here’s a look at the news for April 30.

MUST-READ NEWS THIS MORNING:

Six accuse ex-youth symphony director of sexual misconduct — Three former Utah Valley Youth Symphony teenage employees said a long-term employee sexually abused them or inappropriately touched them over a span of many years.

North Korea vows to give up nukes, but there’s a catch

North Korea leader Kim Jong Un said that the country will give up its nuclear weapons if the United States promises not to attack the country, according to the Associated Press.

Kim made the promise while speaking with South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Friday.

Kim also vowed to close North Korea’s nuclear test site.

U.S. national security adviser John Bolton said over the weekend on CBS' “Face the Nation” program that the statements may be a ploy.

“Well, we’ve heard this before. This is — the North Korean propaganda playbook is an infinitely rich resource,” he said.

Later, he added, “What we want to see from them is evidence that it’s real and not just rhetoric.”

Read more.

Utah Jazz fall to Houston in Game 1

The Utah Jazz couldn’t keep up with the Houston Rockets on Sunday, falling 110-96 in Game 1 of the Western Conference semifinals, the Deseret News reported.

The Jazz played without injured starting guard Ricky Rubio, and they played only 38 hours after their last game.

Jazz coach Quin Snyder said the team will be better prepared for Wednesday's Game 2.

“I don’t think there’s an adjustment for us psychologically,” Snyder said. “As proud as I was of our team winning that series, we’re not stuck back there mentally, no.

“I think from a preparation standpoint and a fatigue standpoint, certainly that goes without saying right,” he added. “That’s kind of self-evident that if you played a shorter time ago, and you don’t have as much prep time.”

Read more.

Utah sees rise in health plan premiums

A new analysis from the Utah Foundation reported that health care premiums in Utah rose by a third from 2006 to 2016, according to the Deseret News.

Employers paid on average $9,050 in 2006 for their employees' health care premiums. That number jumped to $13,059 in 2016, which means the prices rose by 31 percent.

Meanwhile, workers payed $3,116 in 2006 and $3,966 in 2016, which is a 27 percent jump.

Individual insurance premium payments climbed 38 percent overall for Utah employers and 18 percent from workers.

"Those are some pretty substantial cost increases for Utahns," said Sam Brucker, a research analyst for the Utah Foundation.

Read more.

Democrats pick their nominees

Salt Lake County Councilwoman Jenny Wilson and Salt Lake County Mayor Ben McAdams won their respective nomination races on Saturday, according to the Deseret News.

Both were selected to be nominees for the Utah Democratic Party this fall in the 2018 midterm elections.

McAdams will square off against Rep. Mia Love, R-Utah, for the 4th Congressional District spot.

Meanwhile, Wilson will face either Mitt Romney or Rep. Mike Kennedy, R-Alpine, for a shot at replacing retiring Sen. Orrin Hatch.

Read more.

MORE NEWS:

ABC News: Caravan of migrants reaches U.S. border, temporarily turned away by Border Patrol

Quartz: North Korea is reunifying its time zone with South Korea’s

NPR: Multiple suicide bombings in Afghanistan leave dozens dead, scores wounded

WSJ: Missile strikes on Syrian military base kill dozens

Washington Post: Pompeo says Israelis have ‘right to defend’ Gaza border