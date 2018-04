Josh Lane, of Midvale, performs a trick while skateboarding at the Copperview Recreation Center Skate Park on Sunday, April 29, 2018, in Midvale. Utahns enjoyed warm and sunny spring days the final weekend of April. Temperatures rose into the 60s along the Wasatch Front on Sunday, where they are expected to stay through much of the week. Highs next weekend are forecast in the 70s.