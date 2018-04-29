OGDEN — Police have arrested a man for investigation of a stabbing at an Ogden home Sunday morning that left one victim hospitalized.

Diego Castro, 27, was arrested Sunday after police say he stabbed a victim and, afterward, held three witnesses at knife-point.

Ogden police responded to ann altercation near 3200 Lincoln Avenue around 4:11 a.m., where police said Castro stabbed a victim multiple times with an unknown object.

After the alleged stabbing, police said Castro then held three witnesses at knife-point and threatened them with bodily harm.

At one point, the witnesses were able to escape and Castro fled, police said, but he was later taken into custody at his home near 3800 S. Ogden Ave.

The stabbing victim was transported to a nearby hospital in stable condition, police said.

Castro was booked into the Weber County Jail for investigation of aggravated kidnapping, aggravated burglary, aggravated assault and obstruction of justice, according to the Ogden Police Department.

— Katie McKellar