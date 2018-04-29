SOUTH SALT LAKE — A car crashed into a gas station pump Saturday night causing both the car and the pump to catch fire, along with one other vehicle.

The crash occurred at about 11:45 p.m. at a Texaco gas station near 315 E. 3900 South, after a 30-year-old woman traveling east on 3900 South tried to turn north on 300 East, according to South Salt Lake Police Sgt. Matt Oehler.

Oehler said the woman wasn't able to complete the turn and instead jumped the curb and drove into the Texaco parking lot.

Her vehicle completely tore out a gas pump and crashed into a fence, where her car caught fire, along with one other vehicle and the pump, Oehler said.

All fires were extinguished. Oehler didn't have an estimate for cost of damage.

Police don't believe alcohol or drugs contributed to the crash, but it appeared the woman was a new driver and the crash was an accident, Oehler said.

— Katie McKellar