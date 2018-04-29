CLINTON — Police are investigating after a man was shot several times at a Maverik gas station Saturday night.

The 40-year-old man suffered only minor wounds from the shooting, which occurred around 9:53 p.m. at the gas station, 1036 W. 1800 North, said Justin Glommen, Clinton police senior officer.

Police are looking for a grey car in their investigation of the shooting, Glommen said.

Police are also talking to witnesses and reviewing surveillance footage captured by cameras at the gas station, Glommen said.