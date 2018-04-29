Stock image
Police are investigating after a man was shot several times at a Maverik gas station Saturday night.

The 40-year-old man suffered only minor wounds from the shooting, which occurred around 9:53 p.m. at the gas station, 1036 W. 1800 North, said Justin Glommen, Clinton police senior officer.

Police are looking for a grey car in their investigation of the shooting, Glommen said.

Police are also talking to witnesses and reviewing surveillance footage captured by cameras at the gas station, Glommen said.

Katie McKellar
