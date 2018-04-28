TAYLORSVILLE — Police say a man is dead after he lost control of his motorcycle Saturday night.

About 8:30 p.m, the 30-year-old man was southbound on Bangerter Highway, turned west onto 5400 West and accelerated quickly, said Unified police detective Ken Hansen.

Moments later he lost control of the motorcycle, Hansen said.

The man, who was not wearing a helmet, died at the scene, according to Hansen. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

"According to witnesses, speed in this is a factor," Hansen said.

The man's name was not immediately released pending notification of family members. Hansen said he lived in the area, but didn't provide more information.