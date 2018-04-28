Jacob Wiegand, Deseret News
Diane Raines, of West Valley City, drops off medication with South Salt Lake Police Officer Chad Keller, with the Community Resource Unit, during a South Salt Lake Drug Take Back event at the Rite Aid parking lot on Saturday, April 28, 2018, in South Salt Lake. South Salt Lake Police Department Public Information Officer Matt Oehler said the biannual event, held in the fall and spring, is a chance for anyone with unused or expired medication to properly dispose of the medication. “There have been some national studies that show that the vast majority of prescription drug abuse is actually just medication taken from medicine cabinets from family and friends,” Oehler said. He said the medication will be incinerated after its collection.
