OGDEN — Police are investigating after a fight between two men ended with one man pulling out a gun and shooting the other twice.

On Friday, officers responded about 7 p.m. to the area of 30th Street and Quincy Avenue, the same area where the victim said he previously had items stolen from his vehicle, Ogden police said.

At that location, the victim had spotted and recognized the man suspected in the theft, police said. When he confronted the suspected thief, an altercation ensued.

The man being confronted about the theft then drew a handgun and shot at the victim, striking him once in the abdomen and once in the arm, according to police.

The suspected shooter ran away, got into a white SUV and fled the scene.

The man who was shot was transported to an area hospital and treated for his injuries, which police say were non-life threatening.