A lighthearted look at news of the day:

North Korea has indicated a willingness to end its nuclear testing program. That was before scientists in South Korea discovered North Korea’s nuclear testing facility had collapsed, along with much of the mountain around it. Some concession. That’s like your teenager saying he voluntarily agrees to stop drinking milk straight out of the carton, and oh, by the way, you might not want to go in the kitchen for a while.

---

A mail carrier from Brooklyn was discovered with 17,000 pieces of mail he had failed to deliver because he felt “overwhelmed.” All in all, I guess we should be grateful he didn’t decide to become a sanitation worker, instead.

---

The idea of a mail carrier giving up on delivering mail is not new. The first recorded case of this dates back to 1874, when a postman from Providence, Rhode Island, was caught throwing mail into the ocean. Coincidentally, that was about the time I ordered some stuff online that still hasn’t shown up.

---

People hoarding mail sounds crazy, right? Well, don’t be so smug. Have you looked at your own inbox lately?

---

Think you have bad luck? Dylan McWilliams of Grand Junction, Colorado, is only 20 years old and already he has been bitten by a rattlesnake, a bear and a shark. Every time he enters a clinic, the doctor says, “What’s eating you now?”

---

When McWilliams tells people “I haven’t had a bite in a while,” he isn’t hinting he wants to go out for lunch.

---

In his latest mishap, McWilliams needed seven stitches on a leg after a shark bit him off the coast of Hawaii. Before that, he needed nine staples on his head after a bear attacked his campsite in Colorado. Nearly four years ago, a rattlesnake bit him during a trip to Utah. McWilliams is young. He may want to consider a career that involves a desk job. At the least, zookeeper should be out of the question.

---

Apparently, at least in the animal kingdom, McWilliams is someone who can’t be accused of having bad taste.