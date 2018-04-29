I live near the intersection of Mountain View Corridor and Rosecrest Road, where we are still reeling from the recent reckless driving accident that took the life of an innocent infant. Impaired driving or not, this intersection is dangerous.

My neighbors and I care about Herriman and want to work together with the city, state legislators and the Department of Transportation to improve this situation. Two more schools are being built in the area. Traffic will increase; more kids will be walking to and from school across Mountain View Corridor. We need:

1. An advanced warning sign that alerts northbound travelers on Mountain View Corridor to prepare to stop when the lights are flashing. Reaction time is short at this signal.

2. Increased delay time between the transition to red on Mountain View and the transition to green on Rosecrest Road and vice versa to build in a cushion to protect all drivers from cross traffic red light-runners.

3. A merging lane for turning right on Rosecrest onto Mountain View to give time to accelerate onto Mountain View in the low-visibility area.

4. Extension of Autumn Crest Boulevard to 13400 South, and other ways in and out of the neighborhood. Herriman should work with Riverton and Bluffdale to increase connectivity.

5. A sky bridge or underground walkway crossing Mountain View to help kids get to school safely.

There have been 19 accidents at this intersection since April 2017. As Herriman grows, so does the danger. We have one way in and out of our neighborhood. We need solutions.

Holly LaRocco

Herriman