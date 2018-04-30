Radio listeners rejoiced on Thursday to learn Classical 89, Utah’s beloved 24-hour classical music station, will remain on the air for the foreseeable future. While this won’t affect the daily lives of some, Utahns should appreciate the boon to their community created by a strong association of the arts.

The Brigham Young University-owned radio station, KBYU-FM, fell on the chopping block in October when BYU Broadcasting managing director Michael Dunn announced changes to the organization’s stable of media projects. A more focused mission and financial strategy were the impetus for consolidations. That was understandable.

But news broke Thursday that BYU Broadcasting had entered a purchase agreement to buy a second radio station, making room for both Classical 89 and BYUradio — the intended replacement for the 72-year-old radio program.

We have a sense what this will mean to our readers, dozens of whom took the time to write passionate letters lamenting the pending loss of the programming. Many shared personal encounters with classical music that have gone beyond pleasing the auditory senses and in personal ways shaped a part of their individual character.

Beyond the core of dedicated listeners, however, why should Utahns care their sole classical music station lives on?

Classical 89 is one part of a greater symbol of excellence in the state. Utah espouses a strong commitment to the arts, investment in continuing education and a pursuit of light and truth. Much is said of the state’s economic achievements, burgeoning tech industry and upward mobility. But equally important to Utah’s economic future is a vested interest in civil society and social capital. Sustaining the arts and encouraging deeper education is vital to that mission.

The Utah Symphony is an example of that association. Abravanel Hall is home to a full-time professional symphony orchestra, one of less than two dozen scattered across the country. Many of those reside in cities much larger than Salt Lake City. Student discounts and school trips to matinee performances offer the young population a tangible brush with history, art and humanity, a wonderful complement to a skills-based education.

Classical 89 promotes the Utah Symphony as well as university performances around the state. It acts as a bridge between listeners and performers and educates an audience that otherwise would not have known about various concerts or events.

Music, of course, isn’t the only art to enliven Utah. Locals are accustomed to watching Utah dancers featured on national television and admiring the visual handiwork of university grads in major animated films. The successes of these individuals no doubt reflect the attention the Beehive State gives to its pursuit of excellence in creativity in addition to seeking economic security.

Brigham Young once remarked, “The people must have amusement as well as religion.” And when the Salt Lake Theatre was dedicated in 1862, Young told the crowd the theater is “one of the privileges and blessings which an All-Wise Creator had placed within the reach of creatures to enjoy.” Utahns today will uphold that spirit by recognizing the value of arts in the community and supporting them as they would any other facet of a well-functioning society.