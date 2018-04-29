The issue of raising the minimum wage has had more attention in recent years than ever before. This is due to more research being done to determine why the minimum wage should not increase. Many researchers are also concerned about contributing factors like business changes, increases in prices of consumer goods, increases in poverty and many more. This has resulted in an increase of research on both sides of the argument.

I believe that raising the minimum wage won’t help in terms of employment and unemployment. As such, we have to think that there are other parts of the economy and markets that will help those in need. Research needs to identify the markets and the point at which elasticity changes. They are sensitive to minimum wage policies and will result in sounder research.

However, the real questions that should be asked are either not being asked, or are not being asked by the right people. The question of minimum wage in general should be addressed. This way, other contributing factors can be provided to have a sounder foundation for research. This will result in more accurate results in research and provide an increase in it as well.

Lyndria Twitchell

Ivins