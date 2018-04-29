The recent Salt Lake City Marathon is a welcome event for the city and a great way to get people out to run and socialize. However, after discovering the route, it is almost as if city planners did their best to completely shut down the city. There is no need to route the marathon to cover every single neighborhood. The police force must have been using all its resources to cover every turn and change in course. A simpler route that would still allow the citizens to continue their daily activities would be helpful.

Marty Hogan

Salt Lake City