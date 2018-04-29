The 2018 Utah Republican Convention received international attention for relegating Gov. Mitt Romney to second place and placing him in a U.S. Senate primary election. Some political observers predict that convention dysfunction signals the eventual end of this system. We explore how those 12 hours in West Valley City might reverberate in the future.

Boos, catcalls and yelling defined the convention as delegates argued for hours about bylaws and procedures. Voting was plagued by technology bugs. Some federal candidates used their speeches not to seek support, but to promote their businesses or specific causes (e.g. their television shows, books, ability to impersonate Abraham Lincoln, etc.). By the convention’s end at 7:30 p.m., many delegates and participants vowed to never return. Did this event — which was widely monitored via social media — signal the end of the delegate/convention system in Utah?

Pignanelli: "The people that go to these conventions think trigonometry is a communist plot." — Alex Castellanos, GOP political consultant

Utah Republicans are proving a feedback loop exists in politics. Strident Republican delegates agitate in unreasonable levels against measures restricting their power, prompting moderate Republicans to respond. This further aggravates delegates to ramp up the rhetoric in gatherings, and so on. An example of this annoying (but entertaining) dynamic was on display at the convention. (Yes, this effect happens to every political party.)

Further, both parties allow too many candidates with ultra-extremist views or weird demeanors to get attention at conventions. This underscores the process is deeply flawed. The antics of political conventions are no longer distributed by the media and word-of-mouth. Bizarre incidents in these gatherings are broadcast through social media and frustration grows exponentially. Utahns fortunate to miss the convention are horrified by the antics detailed on various platforms.

The delegates who so love the convention accelerated the process to destroy their power. A perfect feedback loop. Thank goodness.

Webb: The biggest danger to the caucus/convention system is that the rabble-rousers have no self-awareness of how ridiculous they look. At some point, normal people will stop paying attention, simply avoiding them as fringe extremists not to be mentioned in polite company.

A while ago, Larry Lunt, a longtime friend, shared an interesting old document — the 1986 GOP Convention tabloid newsletter that included the convention agenda, party leadership and membership in party committees. Larry presided over that Ronald Reagan-era convention as state GOP chair.

Reading the old newsletter was fascinating. In 1986, GOP leaders and committee members were a who’s who of respected business and civic leaders. The GOP mainstream was the party, and the party was a big tent. Certainly, many party members and leaders were staunch conservatives, but their brand of conservatism focused on solving problems, raising money for candidates and party functions and electing Republicans. They had more important things to do than die on ideological swords or argue for hours over arcane party rules.

Wow. What a contrast with today. Many mainstream Republicans today want nothing to do with the party and its petty right-wing squabbles, dysfunction and weird machinations. Today, Republicans win elections despite the party, not because of it. The party has degenerated into something bizarre. Certainly, some very good people are patiently trying to restore sanity to the party. Given the abuse they take, I don’t know how long they can hold out.

Whether candidates used the signature process was a main issue for many delegates in their voting. Will this convention spur greater support for the Count My Vote petition initiative and potential legislation?

Pignanelli: The Count My Vote initiative will reduce the number of signatures needed for a primary ballot. This eliminates the “easy accessibility” advantage of the delegate/convention system for candidates. Failure of CMV only delays the inevitable. Over time, most elected officials will be nominated in a primary and support changes to reduce the signature thresholds.

Increasingly, politicians will no longer care about angry delegates and will focus resources on more important targets — primary voters.

Webb: Utah voters understand the unfairness of some delegates punishing candidates who followed state law in gathering signatures. Those delegates look narrow-minded and spiteful.

The convention sent Mitt Romney to a primary against State Rep. _Michael Kennedy. Congressman JohnCurtis_ was narrowly denied the nomination and has a rematch against former Rep. _Chris Herrod_. Will Romney and Curtis prevail?

Pignanelli: Enjoying bipartisan respect for his intelligence and ability to articulate health care issues and craft solutions, state Capitol veterans knew that family physician Kennedy would be a contender at the convention. But Kennedy is not Romney. Short of some disaster (not good for anyone), Romney will prevail in the primary.

In the special election primary, Curtis defeated two opponents to secure the nomination. His performance at the convention, and solid approval ratings for a freshman, demonstrate incumbency will overcome Herrod.

Webb: The sad thing for the caucus/convention extremists is that the primary election will be further proof that the convention votes were vastly out of touch with mainstream Republicans. Romney and Curtis will win handily.

Republican LaVarr Webb is a political consultant and lobbyist. Previously he was policy deputy to Gov. Mike Leavitt and Deseret News managing editor. Email: lwebb@exoro.com. Democrat Frank Pignanelli is a Salt Lake attorney, lobbyist and political adviser. Pignanelli served 10 years in the Utah House of Representatives, six years as minority leader. His spouse, D'Arcy Dixon Pignanelli, is the president/CEO of the Special Olympics of Utah. Email: frankp@xmission.com.