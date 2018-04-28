Like millions of Americans, I’ve had my heart broken by politics over and over again, not as a candidate, but as a fervent observer. Sometimes my heart has been broken by court decisions or by laws passing or failing that I desperately hoped would fail or pass. Sometimes my heart has been broken by favorite candidates losing, or by least favorite candidates inexplicably winning.

I kept voting, of course. I kept paying close attention, but I couldn’t help noticing that when it came to national issues and national candidates especially, my well-researched and considered opinions did not matter much.

Over time, I recognized my powerlessness, as forces seemingly beyond individual control have combined to polarize the populace. Brother has been pitted against brother, not on a Civil War battlefield circa 1864, but across the table from each other at family dinners and on Facebook. It’s annoying, yes, and it’s detrimental to the unity and strength of our nation. Nonetheless, we can’t seem to restrain ourselves, and external restraint is clearly not the solution.

Like most Americans, I was bewildered by Donald Trump's success in the nomination process because he broke every rule in doing so. Over time, I began to think perhaps the early primary voters were right — maybe Donald Trump was the only candidate with enough disregard for the press that he could withstand the withering attacks that would have befallen any Republican nominee facing Hillary Clinton, the anointed. Perhaps he was the right (though unusual) candidate "for such a time as this." When he defied all odds and ascended to the highest office in the land, the left-leaning press went crazy. The vitriol that followed Trump's election was soul crushing. This wasn't political dissent; it was hatred.

While giving the American people and the duly elected president the benefit of the doubt, I had to tune out for a while. There was too much pulpit pounding and too much screeching from both sides. For the first time in my life, I stopped watching all newscasts, reading opinion columns and listening to the radio. I became adept at scrolling past politically charged posts on social media without reading content and comments. People who knew me were shocked by my sudden indifference and ignorance, but everyone understood. One unrehabilitated news junkie even expressed a degree of admiration.

I didn’t distance myself from politics for long, but I did change my perspective by going inside the belly of the beast. Following a very brief special election campaign that ended in a coin toss victory, I was appointed to Utah’s House of Representatives on Sept. 18, 2017.

I expected to find a House in shambles populated by backbiting politicians intent on enriching themselves at any cost, but that is not what I found at all. In Utah, our House of Representatives is almost exactly the opposite. Oh, sure, we had one member resign in disgrace (what self-respecting legislature doesn’t?), but we reacted by joining in prayer for him and his family.

When the families of Utah’s fallen silently encircled us on the floor of the House holding pictures of their loved ones, we cried together. When a robot delivered the speaker’s afternoon Red Bull, we laughed. And in between laughing and crying we reasoned together and agreed and disagreed courteously. I have never worked in a more creative, collaborative, supportive environment.

So it turns out that seeing how the sausage is made is more heartening than speculating about it or dissecting it afterward. Engage, don’t disengage. Assuage your fears by participating more, not less.

If you have become disgruntled with politics, the antidote may be to become more involved. Express your views as readily to your elected officials as you do on social media. Always identify yourself by name and address as their constituent, then tell them how you want them to vote and why. Let them know what they can do to represent you.