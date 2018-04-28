As a soon-to-be graduate from high school, I'm left with one thing ringing through my head: What did I really learn? It's an easy question for me to answer, and I don't regret putting it out there. It's nothing.

Any math or science class I took, I knew I wasn't going to be using this knowledge ever again. I was never going to be worrying about what longitude the sun was at so Timmy could throw a circular disc with a slight dent in it that would increase drag by X amount, or when I was curious about determining hydronium and hydroxide ion concentrations in a solution.

I feel as though I can safely say for the majority of the United States, people have never even thought of any of those questions in the past decade. So, why do we teach it? Why are we not teaching teenagers more about things they want to learn? Why aren't we inspiring teenagers to find what they want to do for a career? That's what I have yet to figure out. That's what I need an answer to.

Sam Nettleton

Enterprise, Washington County