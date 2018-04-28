As I prepare to step down as president of the Board of Trustees for The Road Home, I would like to thank our many community partners, volunteers and staff for their tireless work and dedication to serving Utah’s most vulnerable population.

I would also like to share my observations and insights on this amazing nonprofit organization.

To many, The Road Home may appear to be a one-dimensional organization that serves only the homeless around the Rio Grande area of downtown Salt Lake City. It is so much more than this. In its 95-year history, The Road Home has become the premier provider of emergency shelter and supportive housing in Utah and has proven its dedication to helping Utah’s most needy population in many ways.

To fully appreciate the impact The Road Home has had in our community, one needs to understand that The Road Home Emergency Shelter is a low-barrier shelter, meaning it offers shelter to those who suffer from addiction to drugs or alcohol, and/or have mental illness and other issues. Without this emergency shelter, many people would literally die on the streets of Salt Lake City, because there is no other emergency shelter that will accommodate them.

Overnight emergency shelter is the first step toward reaching the ultimate goal of transitioning folks from homelessness to personal stability and permanent housing. No easy task. Over these many years, the caring staff at The Road Home has accomplished this with compassion and skill.

Recently, thoughtful governmental leaders have taken bold steps in working toward solutions to overcome homelessness in our community. The Road Home has served as a partner in these efforts and has not remained stagnant nor without vision. The nonprofit continues to evolve in its quest to relieve the pressures of homelessness.

Caring for people experiencing homelessness is a very complicated business and has required creating a network of community partners, with which The Road Home has collaborated for many years, including Valley Mental Health, Veterans Affairs, Department of Workforce Services and many more. The Road Home also works closely with Shelter the Homeless, law enforcement and governmental and community leaders, and is making great strides toward enhancing its efforts to create a safe and productive environment for the most vulnerable in our community.

The new model for homeless services provision in Utah includes plans to close The Road Home’s Salt Lake Emergency Shelter in June of 2019. Even though that is the case, The Road Home will continue to provide compassionate service and hope for individuals and families who are homeless, not only in emergency shelters, but also through its Women’s Shelter, Family Shelter, Palmer Court assisted housing and its various assisted and affordable housing options in partnership with other community providers.

As I have had the opportunity to sit on the Board of Trustees of this trusted organization, I have observed The Road Home uses best practices in the operation of its shelters and assisted housing. They are recognized nationwide for their efforts in solving homeless issues and serve as a model for other states. Because of their excellent financial health, accountability and transparency, Charity Navigator has consistently awarded The Road Home its Four-Star rating as one of the top organizations in the United States to which to contribute.

Even though I am stepping down as president, I will continue to support The Road Home, its leadership and programs. I encourage our community to join with me in donating to, and supporting this marvelous, caring organization. The Road Home stands for humanity over hardness, compassion over closed doors and open hearts over heartbreak. May we all do the same.