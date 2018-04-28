SALT LAKE CITY — Democratic delegates mingled among candidate booths set up at the Salt Palace Saturday morning before their party's state convention got underway to select nominees and consider platform changes.

Delegates will decide whether there will be primaries in the races for the open U.S. Senate seat held by retiring Sen. Orrin Hatch, R-Utah, and for the 4th Congressional District seat held by two-term Rep. Mia Love, also R-Utah.

In the Senate race, Salt Lake County Councilwoman Jenny Wilson is running for the Democratic nomination against Mitchell Vice, whose supporters were wearing "Vice Squad" T-shirts Saturday, and Larry Livingston.

Salt Lake County Mayor Ben McAdams, whose convention booth featured selfies with a life-size cutout, is competing against Darlene McDonald, Tom Taylor, Sheldon Kirkham and Morgan Shepherd.

Shepherd reportedly dropped out of the race Friday, but Utah Democratic Party Executive Director Alex Cragun said she would stay on the ballot unless the party received official notification.

Love's is considered the most vulnerable of the state's four congressional seats and Saturday's nomination fight is seen as pitting McAdams as a moderate against more progressive candidates.

"Our goal basically is to flip Mia Love's seat," said Adam Thompson, head of Utah's CD4 Coalition, whose stated mission includes electing "progressive candidates who will stand for our values."

Thompson, who said the group's efforts stemmed from Sen. Bernie Sanders' 2016 Democratic presidential campaign, pledged the group will support McAdams if he becomes the party's nominee.

"Don't get me wrong. There will be some people upset," he said of a McAdams win. But Thompson said he hopes a nomination will be made by delegates Saturday, rather than at a primary that could "fracture" support for a Democrat.

Like Republicans, Democrats require candidates to win more than 60 percent of delegate support to be nominated at convention. Otherwise, the top two vote-getters go on to a primary election.

Candidates can also gather voter signatures for a place on the primary ballot, but neither Wilson nor McAdams chose to do so. McAdams had signed up to gather signatures, but his campaign decided the expense wasn't necessary.

Last week, Republicans sent Mitt Romney to a primary against state Rep. Mike Kennedy, R-Alpine, in the Senate race, as well as Rep. John Curtis, R-Utah, in the 3rd Congressional District, against former state Rep. Chris Herrod.

Love had no Republican challengers.

Democrats Saturday will also choose nominees in the other congressional districts and in three multi-county legislative races, as well as vote on a proposed new streamlined platform.

There are already a number of possible amendments to the platform proposal. Despite the anticipated debate, Democratic Party officials have promised an hour of community service for every hour less they meet than last week's lengthy GOP convention.

Republicans met into the evening on April 21, debating for hours over how to handle a number of constitutional and bylaws changes related to the ongoing legal battle over the law allowing candidate signature-gathering.