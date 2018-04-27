WEST VALLEY CITY — Police say a 52-year-old driver had a medical problem that caused her to veer into oncoming traffic and strike a pedestrian before crashing Friday.

The driver was hospitalized and her condition wasn't known Friday evening. The pedestrian was treated for a fractured leg and another leg injury that was not life-threatening, said West Valley Police Lt. Steve Burke.

The woman was driving south on 5600 West when she careened across the northbound lane and hit the person walking on the far east side of the road, Burke said. The car then continued until it hit a power pole and slammed into a cinder-block wall.

The accident happened about 5:30 p.m. near the intersection of 5600 West and 3300 South, Burke said.

He added that "it's too early to tell" whether criminal charges will be brought against the driver, whose name has not been released.

The accident briefly closed the road Friday evening, and crews were working to repair the pole.