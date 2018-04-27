WEST VALLEY CITY — Authorities have pulled a man's remains from a canal after children playing in the water told their mother they saw a shoe there with a bone sticking out of it.

The kids mentioned what they had seen to their mother on April 22, a week after they spotted the shoe, West Valley City police spokeswoman Roxeanne Vainuku said in a statement Friday.

The mom called police and crews pulled the remains from the canal the following day. A dive team found the body in a pile of debris in the middle of the canal near 2700 south and 2500 West, where an aqueduct passes under I-215 and feeds Decker Lake.

The group of children who made the forensic discovery ranges in age from 5 to 13 years old, Vainuku said.

Detectives and a team of dogs trained to find cadavers ran the length of the canal on Wednesday, but did not find other remains, Vainuku said.

The Utah Office of the Medical Examiner is working to identify the man using DNA analysis, Vainuku said.