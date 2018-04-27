ST. GEORGE — Police are seeking the public's help as they investigate an allegation that a man sexually assaulted an elderly woman in her home earlier this month.

Shortly after midnight on April 17, a man entered a home on North Main Street through an unlocked door and assaulted the woman in a bedroom, St. George police said in a Friday prepared statement.

Officers believe the suspect is a white man with a medium build and wavy, light-colored hair.

Detectives have conducted interviews, St. George police spokeswoman Lona Trombley said in the statement, but they are seeking additional information.

Anyone with information is asked to call St. George police at 435-627-4338.

Trombley urges St. George residents to report any suspicious activity and to lock their cars and homes.