Brian Cottam, division director and state forester at the Utah Division of Forestry, Fire and State Lands, and Maren Card, 6, of Provo, add dirt to a newly planted bur oak during an Arbor Day celebration at Red Butte Garden in Salt Lake City on Friday. Jeran Farley, who is also with the division, said the organization hosts a poster contest for elementary schoolchildren throughout the state to celebrate the occasion, and the winners helped plant the oak. This year's theme was “Trees are Terrific for a Healthy Environment,” and Card was the kindergarten grand prizewinner. Arbor Day is celebrated annually on the last Friday in April to encourage tree planting and to promote the environmental, social and aesthetic value of trees in our communities.

