This week in Washington, the cherry blossoms are in full bloom (I am absolutely allergic to them, so I am miserable). President Donald Trump and Melania Trump also had a flawless state dinner and reception for French President Emmanuel Macron. Melania’s hat stole the show — all the haute couture ladies in Georgetown are green with envy over the white wide-brimmed hat. And they’re even more envious of her courage to wear it!

Mike Pompeo has advanced out of committee with a favorable recommendation and will be our next secretary of state. Meanwhile, Trump and his wife have established themselves internationally with their detailed and gracious entertaining of Macron and his wife, Brigitte, with much successful fanfare. Oddly enough, Macron’s main request has been that U.S. troops stay in the Middle East longer. I hope Trump asked him to send some French troops to keep us company.

Contrary to what our national media is saying, Trump is really emerging as a successful international president. His initiative with North Korea seems to be working wonderfully. He secretly dispatched his then-director of the CIA, Pompeo, to North Korea. That, plus other communication efforts, seem to be having remarkable results. A year ago, it seemed we were about to launch missiles against North Korea and they against us. But now, a meeting is scheduled between Trump and Kim Jong Un. Kim’s rhetoric has changed completely, and there is now talk of dismantling their missiles. I hope Trump can tackle the Pakistani nuclear situation as well as he is handling the North Korean one.

The Pakistani generals have been most devious and dishonest, and they sit on a powder keg of nuclear weapons. Trump should declare Pakistan a terrorist state, and under no circumstances should it be allowed to import more arms. Embargoes and sanctions should be used. Trump cannot be a one-man show. He must build a trusted team to help him with Pakistan. However dishonest the Pakistani government and generals have been, Trump must feed some egos in Pakistan through a visit from soon-to-be Secretary of State Pompeo to see if North Korea can be duplicated. The Pakistanis are now realizing that India is striving ahead under Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The moment has arrived to get tough on Pakistan, and Trump could very well do so.

Most of our national news consists of talk about investigations, impeachment and so forth. The American people are yearning for real news about what Trump and Macron talked about, some news about how we can reduce our deficit and some news about the specific public administration that should be going on in our country. What about some real issue stories on education, the elderly and social justice? I read The New York Times every day and almost the entire Sunday edition from cover to cover. I just cringe at how unfairly our president is being treated. It’s time to give him a sentence or two of credit for his international relations — North Korea and hopefully Pakistan in the future.

So, with the cherry blossom spring in full swing, there is much hope in the air. However, our national media will lose the appreciation of their readers if they do not give Trump at least some credit.

With Macron’s successful visit and talks with North Korea coming up, Donald Trump is emerging as a great foreign policy president. We should all stop the negativity and give him recognition and support. I did not vote for Trump, but his actual accomplishments as president have made me conclude that I probably made a mistake.