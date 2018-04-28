The revitalization of America will happen in small towns — with trickle-down innovation from the coasts being displaced by genuine entrepreneurial disruption on a local level. Citizens across the country should use their personal optimism for the future to invest in their local communities and sharpen their ability to work together in a civil manner.

In a recent Atlantic article, James Fallows writes, “The national prospect is full of possibilities that the bleak trench warfare of national politics obscures.” At a time when stories of governmental dysfunction pervade headline news, it is easy to feel discouraged about the state and direction of the nation.

Personal optimism, however, is at odds with how most people perceive the country. A national poll from the Atlantic and the Aspen Institute conducted in 2016 reports that although 36 percent of America thought the country was headed in the right direction, 85 percent said they were “very or somewhat satisfied with their general position in life and their ability to pursue the American dream.”

This trend also straddles partisan lines. The 2016 Deseret News and BYU National Family Survey revealed nearly equal percentages of conservatives and liberals prioritize foundational daily activities — eating dinner together, doing household chores together and enjoying family outings.

The striking difference in outlook occurs because people possess the power to determine their own actions and find their own happiness. They know what is best for them and those with whom they closely associate. It’s reasonable to assume, then, that the bright future of the country will spring from small communities and local movements rather than from the nation’s highest officeholders.

It does not take long to find evidence of this trend in Utah’s cities. Through coalitions of local constituents, private business owners and local public servants, Utah has developed one of the largest and most extensive state rail networks for its size in the country. Cities are also actively meeting their environmental goals: slashing water use per capita, reducing air pollution and coal usage to address poor air quality and concertedly planning new developments to ensure responsible land usage.

In a 2017 profile on Utah, Politico writer Colin Woodard remarked, “the most ambitious and successful long-term land-use planning effort in American history is happening in ultra-conservative Utah, a state with powerful ranching, mining and energy interests and a reflexive distrust of top-down government solutions.” In many ways, Utah is an oxymoron for those who might believe that effective planning, environmental sustainability and technological innovation can only come from major — often predominantly liberal — cities. Instead, Utah serves as an example that a responsible, engaged and active citizenry is not the domain of any one party.

Utahns are not only creating the cities they want to live in; they are committing to the communities they believe are needed to help all people thrive. Research released last month from the Corporation for National and Community Service ranked Utah as the No. 1 volunteering state in the country, with 43.2 percent of adults volunteering and contributing more than 170 million total service hours during the year. This statistic reveals the commitment of Utah’s citizens to give back to their communities and create lasting, meaningful change where they are instead of moving elsewhere for the change they seek.

By most metrics, Utah’s cities serve as evidence for a more hopeful vision of America — a country founded on an ever-present search for betterment. To ensure a vibrant future, Americans should find a time to volunteer alongside their neighbors, engage in local events and use their personal optimism to brighten their communities.