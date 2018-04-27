With the internet and social media becoming more and more involved in the everyday life of citizens around the world, I feel it is important to start to recognize it as primarily a tool for advertisement, worldwide news and business opportunities. As we narrow the usage of social media and the internet, it leaves less room for error and more influence for opportunity to make a difference.

Social media and the internet have allowed us to see and hear different ideologies from cultures all over the world. With this comes the power of influence and impact. You never know if there is a man in India who can make a video that can someday influence a whole community in a place like Los Angeles or Oakland.

People are essentially using social media to advertise themselves anyway. It is now a common desire to want the approval of 1,600 people that are complete strangers, as opposed to being satisfied with the 16 people we actually know. If we shifted the focus of social media to being a basis for entrepreneurship, it will create a pool of different ideas for solutions of the world one community at a time.

DeJuan Dantzler

St. George