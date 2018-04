It is obvious who the Deseret News favors in the Senate race. Mike Kennedy won 51 percent of the vote to Romney's 49 percent in the nominating convention; yet, on the front page they show a picture of Mitt Romney. Why not show a picture of the winner?

It must be that they are pushing Mitt Romney's candidacy. The support of a candidate belongs in the Opinion/Op-ed pages, not on the front page.

Dan Bradford

Woods Cross