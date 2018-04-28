Here is food for thought concerning Mr. Curtis running for Congress. How come the citizens of Provo, even after petitioning, were not allowed to vote on the new $500 million bus project when he was mayor? Truthfully, I would have been more open to the idea of a new bus transit system if I had ever seen more than four people on a public bus at one time.

Hopefully, we can elect congressmen who will listen to the people and let them have a say in how their tax money is spent. This is just one man's opinion.

Benjamin Seely

Provo