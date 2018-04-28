Deseret News
Letter to the editor

Here is food for thought concerning Mr. Curtis running for Congress. How come the citizens of Provo, even after petitioning, were not allowed to vote on the new $500 million bus project when he was mayor? Truthfully, I would have been more open to the idea of a new bus transit system if I had ever seen more than four people on a public bus at one time.

Hopefully, we can elect congressmen who will listen to the people and let them have a say in how their tax money is spent. This is just one man's opinion.

Benjamin Seely

Provo