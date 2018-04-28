Finally, someone with a national presence is willing to call a spade a spade. James Comey said the things I have been saying about President Trump ever since he began running for president in his recent interview. This man has no business being in any political office at all.

Comey said what needs to be said about Trump, but anyone with any influence in Washington is afraid to say it. Morally, Trump is bankrupt. Despite being a Republican, I didn't vote for him, or for Hillary. The only reason I can come up with that he won is because he was running against someone equally as unfit as he was (and still is). Bravo Comey! I hope this nation can survive Trump.

Steve Gilchrist

Salt Lake City