The editorial "Environmental stewardship relies on individual character" appeared on April 21 with the op-ed "Utah Sportsmen's Caucus vital to local conservation efforts." Although I applaud conservation efforts by the caucus, it is not possible to "protect the Beehive State's fishing, hunting and outdoor traditions" without addressing global warming.

Outdoor organizations like Trout Unlimited and manufacturers like Orvis recognize human activity as a cause of climate change. They see it as a threat to our environment and the future of their outdoor sporting interests.

Hopefully, members of the Sportsmen's Caucus will be leaders in environmental stewardship in the next legislative session. They should support efforts to address climate change and "ensure that all Utahns continue to enjoy our rich outdoor heritage."

Robert Peterson

South Jordan