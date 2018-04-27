The safe birth of a healthy baby is a cause for celebration everywhere. There are about 350,000 babies born worldwide and about 2,000 in England each and every day. However, only one made the front page of most papers around the world on April 23.

It is time to celebrate all people and remember that it is not who you were born as that makes you worthwhile, but what you make of your life and the opportunities you take. The royal family has done much with Prince Philip's "Duke of Edinburgh" awards and Prince Harry's work with disabled soldiers with the Invictus games. It is time to value not just the individual, but all births.

Dennis Fitzgerald

Melbourne, Australia