The Yodeling Boy who captured all of our hearts just inked a record deal, according to Billboard.

Mason Ramsey, who is known as the Walmart Yodeling Boy, signed a deal with Atlantic Records and Big Loud.

A video went viral showing the 11-year-old boy yodeling Hank Williams’ “Lovesick Blues” at a Walmart in Illinois. Ramsey instantly became a popular internet meme. Fans remixed his song. He appeared on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” and performed at live concerts, including the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.

Now, Ramsey released the first single off his deal, called “Famous,” which is available on all streaming services.

“If I'm gonna be famous for somethin'/I wanna be famous for lovin' you/If I'm gonna be known around the world/I wanna because of you, girl,” Ramsey sings in his new song.

You can listen to Ramsey’s first song below.

Ramsey said he’s excited about what this will mean for his career, according to Complex.

“I’d been to Nashville a few times before, but never thought something like this would happen. It’s a dream to sign with Atlantic and Big Loud. I loved recording ‘Famous’ and can’t wait for everyone to hear it.”

Atlantic Records VP of A&R Ian Cripps said Ramsey’s talent is unmatched and he has “star power.”

Seth England, Big Loud partner, said he identified with Ramsey’s family, which made him a perfect choice for a record deal, according to The Tennessean.

“We understood them and their goals and simply fell in love with their story and vision,” he said.