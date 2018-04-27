SALT LAKE CITY — A popular third-grade teacher is facing charges alleging he abused one of his students.

Kyle Hill, 32, of Provo, was charged Friday in 3rd District Court with aggravated sex abuse of a child, a first-degree felony. He was originally arrested for investigation of 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a child.

Hill was a teacher at Endeavor Hall, 2614 Decker Lake Lane, a charter school.

According to charging documents, a 9-year-old boy told police that Hill, his teacher, would "ask him what color his underwear was and (the boy) would show his underwear to Hill. On numerous occasions, Hill would keep him in the classroom while the rest of the class was at recess and ask him to take off his clothes for pictures in his underwear and while naked."

On one occasion, Hill touched the boy's genitals, the charges state.

West Valley police stated earlier that the alleged abuse was believed to have occurred between the months of September and December of 2017. They said Hill would give the boy extra candy or "class money" for answering "yes and no" questions he gave him.

On April 21, Hill went to the boy's house allegedly to watch a movie, but ended up talking about the sex scenes of rated-R movies, police wrote in a Salt Lake County Jail booking report. The boy's parents were home at the time, according to police. It is unknown how often Hill went to the boy's house, but police said it was finally the parents who asked their son what was going on.

Photographs of the boy in compromising positions were seized, police stated.

Prosecutors have asked for a high bail of $500,000.

Hill has been at Endeavor Hall for three years and was previously a student teacher at Timpanogos Elementary School in Provo.