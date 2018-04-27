SALT LAKE CITY — A Salt Lake man accused of causing a fatal crash in November was charged Friday with automobile homicide, a second-degree felony.

In addition, Alberto Herrera, 35, is charged in 3rd District Court with receiving or transferring a stolen vehicle, a second-degree felony; providing false information to a police officer, a class A misdemeanor; drug paraphernalia and not having an ignition interlock device in his car, class B misdemeanors; and two infractions.

On Nov. 7, Herrera was driving a stolen car when he dropped something and veered into oncoming traffic when he reached down to retrieve it, hitting a pickup truck head-on near 2850 S. Redwood Road, according to police. His passenger, Elcina Tso, 25, of Blanding, was killed.

Two people in the truck were not injured.

Through their investigation, police learned that the vehicle Herrera was driving was reported stolen about two weeks earlier, according to charging documents. Herrera, who gave police a false name, tested positive for THC, methamphetamine and amphetamine, the charges state.

A folded one-dollar bill was found between the driver's seat and door that had methamphetamine on it, the charges state.

Herrera was convicted of DUI in June 2017 and sentenced to 90 days in jail, according to court records. His lengthy criminal history includes several drug and theft-related cases, as well as assault.