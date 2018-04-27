A new report has identified Salt Lake City as one of the worst places to live if you’re single.

The report, which comes from Zumper, listed Salt Lake City as the 139th best place to be single, giving the Utah capital city a D-plus grade overall.

The Provo-Orem metro area finished at the 170th spot (earning a D-minus grade).

Meanwhile, the Ogden-Clearfield area finished at 211, and the St. George metro area was listed as the 212nd-best area for singles. Both Ogden and St. George received F grades in the report.

The report reviewed more than 300 metro areas across the country on such subjects as singles within the population, the percentage of bachelor degrees and number of residents per capita. The report also compared the best places to date by gender.

Boulder, Colorado, topped the U.S. as the best place to live if you're single, followed by the Boston metro area; the Stamford, Connecticut, area; the Champaign-Urbana metro area in Illinois, and Pittsfield, Massachusetts.

New Haven, Connecticut; the San Francisco-Oakland area in California; Trenton, N.J.; the New York City area, and the Albany, New York, metro area also ranked within the top 10.

Boulder topped lists for best cities for dating men and dating women.

Read the full report at Zumper.

In 2017, a WalletHub report ranked San Francisco as the best city for singles, followed by Atlanta, Los Angeles, Denver and San Diego.

Salt Lake City ranked at No. 29 on the list, while West Valley City finished at No. 51.

West Valley City had the country’s fewest nightlife options per capita.

WalletHub compared 180 U.S. cities on 32 metrics of dating-friendliness. The data examined the number of online dating opportunities, nightlife options and the share of the single population in those cities.