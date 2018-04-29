SALT LAKE CITY — By day, Dr. Richard Sperry is an anesthesiologist, professor in the University of Utah’s School of Medicine, adjunct professor in the university’s economics and political sciences departments and author of two textbooks.

But in his spare time, Sperry’s thoughts turn to artisan breads, sweet pastries and which recipe and baking technique to experiment with next.

Sperry, who in addition to being a doctor of medicine and also holds a Ph.D. in education administration, is an avid home baker who has been a member of the Bread Bakers Guild of America for 13 years.

And starting May 5, Sperry, 62, will be adding another accolade to his resume: He will be baking breads and pastries in the shadow of Notre Dame Cathedral during the Fête du Pain bread festival in Paris.

Provided by Richard Sperry Dr. Richard Sperry, an anesthesiologist and professor in the University of Utah’s School of Medicine, bakes potato-rye bread from Alsace, France, in his kitchen. Sperry has been invited to participate in the Fete du Pain bread festival in Paris.

“The opportunity (to bake) in such a historic setting is something that I’m really, really looking forward to,” Sperry said. “(The festival) is a big deal for the people in France.”

The Fête du Pain is an annual festival in France that honors the French patron saint of bakers, St. Honoré. Festival events take place throughout France, including in Paris right in front of Notre Dame where last year over 200,000 people watched bakers work and purchased products, according to the Bread Bakers Guild of America.

And for the first time, the U.S. has been invited to send a team of 24 bakers to this year’s festival, a special honor, according to representatives from the guild, since foreign bakers are rarely invited to participate. Sperry will be the only amateur baker on the American team.

“I feel really lucky to be included in the group, and there’s so many who are so good that it will be a learning experience for me, but I really think I can contribute in some way as well,” Sperry said.

Sperry’s interest in baking stems from his time serving as a missionary for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Vienna Austria Mission in the ’70s. Years after returning home from his mission, he found himself craving the type of delicious artisan bread he’d had while in Europe.

“I tried to find something that was comparable locally and I couldn’t find what I was looking for so I had this crazy thought to myself, ‘You know, it’s flour, water, salt, yeast. How hard can it be?’ As it turns out, it was much harder than I thought,” Sperry remembered with a laugh.

While his initial homemade attempts didn't produce what he was hoping for, they did prompt him to keep trying.

“It was just so bad and that frustrated me, so I think the desire to have the bread and to conquer this huge mountain impelled me to move forward,” he said.

Provided by Richard Sperry Potato-rye bread from Alsace, France, made by Dr. Richard Sperry, an anesthesiologist and professor in the University of Utah’s School of Medicine. Sperry has been invited to participate in the Fete du Pain bread festival in Paris.

To improve his product, he started working his way through the recipes in Peter Reinhart’s cookbook “The Bread Baker's Apprentice: Mastering the Art of Extraordinary Bread.” In the book’s reference material, Sperry read about a couple of organizations that, in time, changed his baking game.

“(Reinhart’s book) introduced me to the Bread Bakers Guild of America and their training programs, but most importantly, to the San Francisco Baking Institute,” he said.

In addition to providing a professional training program, SFBI also offers weeklong workshops, which Sperry started taking in 2005. Since then, he’s taken about a dozen baking courses, some at SFBI and others at the French Pastry Schoolin Chicago, King Arthur Flour’s baking school in Vermont and Zingerman’s Bakehouse in Michigan.

“I’ve invested a lot of time and effort in something that actually just turned out to be a joy for me,” Sperry said. “Over time … I learned more, I practiced more … I invested in equipment and got to the point that (although) I’m not nearly the type of quality of baker of most the people who will be on the team, but (the Bread Bakers Guild) decided to take a chance on me.”

Sperry joined the Bread Bakers Guild in 2005 and currently serves as the group’s treasurer.

“Although the board is all professional artisan bakers, they usually reserve one spot for what they call a ‘serious home baker,’ so they asked me if I would join the board,” he explained.

It was through his association with the guild that Sperry became acquainted with Jory Downer, who runs Bennison’s Bakery near Chicago and was a member of the U.S. team that won the Coupe du Monde de la Boulangerie in Paris in 2005 — essentially the world cup of baking, as Sperry describes it. When the guild received the invitation to the Fête du Pain about a year and a half ago, Sperry let Downer know he was interested in being part of the team.

Provided by Richard Sperry Sprouted wheat bread made by Dr. Richard Sperry, an anesthesiologist and professor in the University of Utah’s School of Medicine. This bread was Sperry's father's favorite bread. Sperry has been invited to participate in the Fete du Pain bread festival in Paris.

“He was one of the main organizing forces for the team, so he kindly included me,” Sperry said.

During the 12-day festival, the 24 members of the U.S. team will be split into three groups of eight, led by some of the country’s leading bakers, according to Sperry, including Downer, who heads Sperry’s group. Each group will cover a four-day shift of the festival and plans to bake and sell 200 servings of seven different products each day. Sperry received the recipes for the seven products — baguettes, a flaxseed rye bread, challah bread, brownies, a fruit cobbler bar, Chicago-style apple coffee cake and a cream puff — a few months ago and has spent hours upon hours practicing each.

“They’re all very good and I think they’ll be a good representation for us,” he said.

Sperry said his favorites on the list are the challah bread and the coffee cake but he thinks the brownies will likely be a hit among the customers.

“It’s kind of funny, but the French love them and bakeries in France don’t make them,” he explained. “It’s kind of unique and (festival organizers) asked us to include that.”

Although Sperry has certainly invested a lot of time — he’s been baking almost every weekend for years — and money into honing his craft, he said what keeps him going is the reaction of those who taste his products, including his wife, children, grandchildren and his father, who passed away last fall.

“He loved this wheat sandwich bread that I make and it brought me so much joy to just let him put some in his mouth and let it kind of melt,” Sperry remembered fondly. “To the end of his days, it was one of those things that he really loved, and I really loved bringing that to him.”

And with all the work — including all those dishes — behind Sperry’s baking, it’s memories like the ones of his father that will fuel him all the way to France.

“I find (baking) creative, and I really like the products I make at home, but importantly, so do the people that mean a lot to me,” he said. “… If what I was doing didn’t make people happy, I probably wouldn’t do it.”