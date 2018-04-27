SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Senate Judicial Confirmation Committee is seeking public comment on Richard Mrazik, who was appointed Thursday to fill a vacancy on the 3rd District Court by Gov. Gary Herbert.

Mrazik has most recently worked as an associate attorney at Parsons Behle & Latimer, and has served as municipal counsel for Alta. He was previously at Rooker Mohrman Rawlins & Bailey and has served on the board of the Utah Bar Foundation and the Salt Lake County Bar Association. He received his Juris Doctor from the S.J. Quinney College of Law at the University of Utah.

Comments, which will be taken until 5 p.m. on Friday, May 11, should be sent to Jerry Howe, Office of Legislative Research and General Counsel, Utah State Capitol Campus, House Building, Suite W210, P.O. Box 145210, Salt Lake City, UT 84114-5210. All statements should include the respondent’s name, telephone number and mailing address.

The Senate Judicial Confirmation Committee plans to hold a public hearing, then issue a recommendation to the full senate. If confirmed by the senate, Mrazik will fill the vacancy left when Judge Paige Petersen was appointed to the Utah Supreme Court.