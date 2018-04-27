FARMINGTON — The City Council will hold a public hearing on a petition to keep 22 acres of the Bangerter family farm from being turned into soccer fields at 7 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall, 160 S. Main.

According to Randall Edwards, attorney for Alan Bangerter, the family is seeking approval of an application for protection of their farm under the Utah Agriculture Protection Act. The application was unanimously approved by the Agricultural Protection Advisory Board and the city’s Planning Commission, which recommended the City Council approve the application.

The city is eyeing the property west of I-15 and adjacent to the new Farmington Recreation Center because the newly approved West Davis Corridor — slated to cut through west Farmington when construction begins in 2020 — wipes out about 8 acres of city soccer fields that the Utah Department of Transportation is required by federal law to replace.

However, according to Edwards, if the City Council approves the application, that designation can’t stop UDOT from taking part of the Bangerters’ land, if Farmington wants it because a federal project pre-empts a state agriculture protection law.

The Bangerters are hoping the City Council will instruct the Planning Department to work with UDOT to find some another location for the soccer fields.