“A Quiet Place” made a lot of noise so far this year. So much so that the film has been greenlighted for a sequel.

According to Variety, Paramount Pictures has already begun working on the sequel to the PG-13 horror film, which relied on jump-scares rather than blood and gore.

“We’re thrilled to say that we’re already working on the sequel to ‘A Quiet Place,'” said Jim Gianopulos, the studio’s chairman and CEO.

Gianopulos did not provide any details about the sequel or if star John Krasinski will return for the next project.

“A Quiet Place,” which told the story of the Abbott family, who made it through an alien takeover and now survive by evading the creatures that rely on sound to hunt, raked in $50 million its opening weekend. Moreover, the film has grossed more than $213 million so far, with $134 million coming from the United States alone.

The film received critical praise, too, earning a 95 percent fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

One of the film’s stars, Utah native Millicent Simmonds, said the film was also a victory for the deaf community, according to the Deseret News.

Simmonds, who plays the Abbott family’s deaf daughter, Regan, said in an interview with NowThis that the film is one of the first major blockbusters to portray a deaf child in an accurate light.

“I think it’s important in the deaf community to advocate for and be a representative for this story. A story that might inspire directors and other screenwriters to include more deaf talent and be more creative in the way you use deaf talent,” she said. “I think that could be a wonderful thing to see. Not only deaf actors but other disabled actors, as well.”