MOUNTAIN GREEN, Morgan County — The Utah Department of Transportation will begin work Monday to replace the 11 miles of pavement on State Route 167, the Trappers Loop Highway between Mountain Green and Huntsville in Weber County.

In addition, crews will install a new guardrail, with portions designed to improve safety for motorcyclists. Center-line rumble strips will also be installed.

Crews will work from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Saturday. Night work is not anticipated.

To mitigate traffic disruptions, the northbound lanes will be worked on first, followed by the southbound lanes and then the center lane. Access to driveways and intersections will remain open, except when the asphalt removal or paving machines pass directly across an access.

Motorists with time-sensitive travel are encouraged to consider alternate routes to avoid delays, such as S.R. 30, the Ogden Canyon Highway.