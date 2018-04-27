BRIGHAM CITY — A Hyrum man has been charged with aggravated murder in the shooting death of another man in Tremonton earlier this month.

Brandon Keith Thompson, 30, was charged in 1st District Court last week with aggravated murder, a first-degree felony and a potential capital offense, in the shooting death of 33-year-old Michael K. Hogenson.

Bail was set at $40,000 cash only, meaning Thompson would have to pay approximately $600 cash to be released, despite a request from prosecutors to have the bail raised.

"We felt it was far too low," said deputy Box Elder county attorney Blair Wardle. "We strongly requested that the judge increase the bail to at least $100,000, cash only."

A judge denied the request, noting that a bail hearing was scheduled for next Monday. Subsequently, Thompson posted bail on Thursday, according to court records.

Thompson is also charged with possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person, a second-degree felony, and obstructing justice, a second-degree felony.

About 3:45 a.m. on April 16, Thompson called 911 to report he shot a man in self-defense at 3625 W. 1000 North, according to a probable cause affidavit, because the man, whom he referred to as "Mike," threatened him and his family. Thompson said he fired warning shots at him but the man charged, so Thompson fired, the affidavit states.

Thompson called in the shooting about two hours later, according to the affidavit.

"Brandon took significant steps to hide, destroy and alter evidence in relation to the murder," Tremonton police wrote in the affidavit.

Police went on to ask that Thompson remain in custody.

"Brandon's criminal convictions classify him as a habitual violent offender and show that he has a tendency to commit violent felonies, tamper with evidence and obstruct justice. These factors, along with new charges against Brandon for even worse violations of law show that Brandon constitutes a substantial danger to any other person or the community," according to the statement.

Police noted he is self-employed, without a job tying him to the community.

"The only thing keeping Brandon around is his relationship with his girlfriend, which has an unknown status due to these recent events," the affidavit states. "Brandon is a multi-state offender and has connections to other locations and does not have much to lose by fleeing the jurisdiction of the court."

Thompson's defense attorney, Michael Studebaker, said Friday that his client would show up to all the hearings.

"The reality is, whether he's out on bail or in custody, he'll be at every hearing. I'm not worried about that," he said.

In 2008, Thompson was convicted in Utah of aggravated assault, sentenced to 30 days in jail and placed on probation. In 2007, he pleaded guilty to theft by receiving stolen property in exchange for three other felonies being dismissed, court records state. He also has more tha 30 traffic citations and infractions since 2004, according to court records.

The Tremonton Leader has reported the case is the first homicide in the city in 53 years.

Contributing: Pat Reavy